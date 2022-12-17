Braves winning World Series is Moment of the Year | Atlanta Sports Awards

ATLANTA — After a 26-year drought, the 2021 Atlanta Braves took home the World Series title after an 88–73 campaign and a dominant postseason where they finished 7-1 at home. That's why they took home the Moment of the Year during Saturday's 2022 Atlanta Sports Awards.
It capped off what had been a difficult season -- where they had a sub-.500 record in August. What followed was an unlikely run that was driven by trade deadline acquisitions, fantastic pitching, and timely hitting.
In the World Series, the Braves split the first two games in Houston against the Astros, before winning 2 of 3 at home. Atlanta would ultimately clinch the title on the road at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021.
They were jumpstarted on a 3-run homer by eventual World Series MVP Jorge Soler, and were given six shutout innings from Max Fried on the bump. The Braves recorded their final out from Will Smith, on a ground ball to Dansby Swanson who completed the throw to Freddie Freeman -- a moment that will live forever with Braves fans.
The Atlanta Sports Awards are presented each year by the Atlanta Sports Council to recognize outstanding athletic talent at all levels across Georgia.
Other nominees in this category included Atlanta United's Josef Martinez scoring his 100th MLS goal and UGA winning the College Football Playoff National Championship.