Braves winning World Series is Moment of the Year | Atlanta Sports Awards

ATLANTA — After a 26-year drought, the 2021 Atlanta Braves took home the World Series title after an 88–73 campaign and a dominant postseason where they finished 7-1 at home. That's why they took home the Moment of the Year during Saturday's 2022 Atlanta Sports Awards.



It capped off what had been a difficult season -- where they had a sub-.500 record in August. What followed was an unlikely run that was driven by trade deadline acquisitions, fantastic pitching, and timely hitting.



In the World Series, the Braves split the first two games in Houston against the Astros, before winning 2 of 3 at home. Atlanta would ultimately clinch the title on the road at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 2, 2021.