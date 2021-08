Elliott, a Dawsonville, Ga. native, also won NASCAR’s All-Star race in Bristol.

ATLANTA — Thanks to amazing comebacks and dominance on the road courses, Chase Elliott won five cup races to win the NASCAR Cup at Phoenix Raceway.

Elliott, a Dawsonville, Ga. native, also won NASCAR’s All-Star race in Bristol.

He joins his father, Bill Elliott, as a NASCAR Cup Champion. He is the third-youngest Cup champion in NASCAR history.