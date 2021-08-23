Freddie Freeman's walk-off winner is the 2021 Atlanta Sports Awards Top Sports Moment

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves hadn’t won a playoff series in two decades until first baseman Freddie Freeman came through in the bottom of the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds.

Freeman hit an RBI single up the middle of the field to win the game in front of a virtually empty stadium. But, he could hear the roars of fans camped up outside the stadium, cheering for what would become an eventual great playoff run that went all the way to the NLCS.