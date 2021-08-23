GT basketball's Moses Wright is the 2021 Atlanta Sports Awards Most Outstanding College Athlete

Wright was named ACC Player of the Year thanks to numbers like 17 points per game and eight rebounds per game.

ATLANTA — Moses Wright was a part of a remarkable run for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who returned to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010.

Wright was fourth in scoring in the ACC. The Yellow Jackets had signature wins against North Carolina, Kentucky and Duke with Wright helping lead the way.