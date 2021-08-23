Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner is the 2021 Atlanta Sports Awards Most Outstanding Coach

She led the Yellow Jackets to the Sweet 16 in just her second year.

ATLANTA — In just her second season leading the Yellow Jackets, Nell Fortner’s team finished 17-9 and made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The coach has decades of head coaching experience, including coaching USA Basketball during the Olympics in 2000.

Now she’s used that experience to bring women’s basketball to prominence at Georgia Tech.

She’s garnered exceptional international talent to help attempt to accomplish the teams’ goals of winning an ACC Championship and, eventually, an NCAA Championship.