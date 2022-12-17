Blessed Trinity soccer star named Outstanding Team11 High School Athlete | Atlanta Sports Awards

Riley Jackson has established herself as not just one of the top players in the state or in the country, but the entire world.

ATLANTA — Winning the Team11 High School Athlete Award during Saturday's Atlanta Sports Awards puts a bow on what has been an incredible year for Blessed Trinity Soccer Star Riley Jackson.

Last soccer season, Jackson scored 14 goals and finished with 18 assists leading Blessed Trinity to a 19-2-1 record.

She didn’t play in the postseason with her high school because she was tasked with leading the U.S. Soccer Under-17 Women’s National Team to a CONCACAF Championship. She was team captain and won the Golden Ball award, which is awarded to the tournament’s best player.

Alongside that trophy and the Class AAAAAA State Player of the Year accolade, Jackson was also named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Off the pitch, Jackson excels in the classroom with a 4.26 GPA and will be taking her talents to Duke to play soccer at the collegiate level.

The Atlanta Sports Awards are presented each year by the Atlanta Sports Council to recognize outstanding athletic talent at all levels across Georgia.