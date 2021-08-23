Forest Park basketball star named Team11 Outstanding High School Athlete during 2021 Atlanta Sports Awards

Sania Feagin was also the Georgia Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year award winner in 2021.

ATLANTA — Sania Feagin is the second consecutive girls basketball player to win the Team11 award while also being committed to play college basketball at the University of South Carolina.

She helped lead Forest Park to two consecutive state championship appearances.

According to ESPN, Feagin is the No. 1 forward out of the class of 2021 in the country.