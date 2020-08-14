Atlanta Sports Awards | Westlake's Raven Johnson wins Outstanding Team11 High School Athlete

The Westlake High School rising senior is a three-time state champion with the basketball team, and she's going for a four-peat this winter.

Johnson received more votes than Arik Gilbert (Marietta Football), Jasmine Jones (GAC Track & Field), Walker Kessler (Woodward Baksetball) and Gavin Kane (Cambridge Wrestling)

Raven "Hollywood" Johnson is used to winning.

"There's not many girls that can say they have a four-peat in Georgia," Johnson said. "That's one of the things I want to do."

This year's winner of the Outstanding Team11 High School Athlete, part of the Atlanta Sports Awards, also has goals bigger than a state title.

The Lions were scheduled to go to nationals this winter, but were unable to travel there because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Johnson is hoping her squad can make it back there again next year.

"My goal is to get invited to nationals again and win that, for my coach, leave a good mark for her," Johnson said.

Johnson is a University of South Carolina commit where winning is just as much a part of the culture as it is at Westlake.

"The culture, definitely the culture. The fan base. Definitely Dawn Staley. Her being a point coach, me being a point guard, I feel like she can take my game to the next level. Let it grow. Definitely the girls that are there, we have a chance at winning a national championship."

That's one way to stick to a winning mentality.

