Team11 Game of the Week | Blessed Trinity vs. Marist

The No. 2 ranked and undefeated Blessed Trinity Titans (3-0) make their way south from Roswell to Brookhaven to clash with No. 10 Marist War Eagles (2-2).

Example video title will go here for this video

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — It's the fifth week of high school football and two metro Atlanta teams will go head-to-head Friday night in a top 10 showdown in Class 6A.

The No. 2 ranked and undefeated Blessed Trinity Titans (3-0) make their way south from Roswell to Brookhaven to clash with the No. 10 Marist War Eagles (2-2) who have struggled a bit out of the gate to begin the season.

The blue-blood Titans embodied the exact definition of their team name from 2017 through 2019, winning back-to-back-to-back state championships in Class 4A in a run of dominance that is hard to replicate at the high school level. But Blessed Trinity took a step back in 2021.

Tom Hall took over for legendary Titans head coach Tim McFarlin in 2021, and the perennial 4A state champs finished with their worst regular season record (9-5) since 2011, when the team went 7-5 in McFarlin's inaugural season. They bowed out in the semifinals of the 2021 postseason to Calhoun, 24-7. The Titans have begun this year's campaign strong, however, with a redemption victory over Calhoun in Week 1, and wins over Eagle's Landing Christian and St. Pius.

Marist, on the other hand, has had a bit of a tougher start to 2022. Fared with a tough battle to open the season at home, the War Eagles lost 34-23 to region opponent and the current No. 6 ranked team, Gainesville. They picked up wins over Pike Road and Eagle's Landing Christian, outscoring the two teams by a combined 89-38.

When discussing who Marist is as a program, you need to look no further than their head coach, Alan Chadwick. Beginning his tenure as the head ball coach in 1985 (yes, you read that right), Chadwick enters his 37th season as a three-time state champion, his most recent coming 2020, arguably his most dominant team of all time as they went 13-0.

The game kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Be sure to check out #Team11 football show every Friday night at 11:15 for an in-depth breakdown of all of the high school football action in metro Atlanta.