Team11 Game of the Week | Carrollton vs. South Paulding

The Spartans host the Trojans as the two 1-0 squads do battle in the second game of the season at 7:30 p.m.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Editor's note: This story will be updated with game results.

The Friday night lights will continue to shine down on the stars of Georgia's best and brightest high school talent.

It's time to tee it up at South Paulding High School where the Spartans host the Carrollton Trojans at 7:30 p.m. in week two of GHSA football action where a battle of two 1-0 teams will be much anticipated.

The Spartans remained in the top 10 at No. 9 in Class 6A with a 28-20 win over Harris High School, most famously known for being able to boast about having NFL quarterback Justin Fields a few years back, according to rankings from the GHSA. South Paulding made their fifth playoff appearance in school history a year ago but were trounced in the first round by a Region 7 Cambridge team, 59-20.

Meanwhile, for Carrollton, they enter the season under second-year head coach Joey King, where they came off an impressive 12-2 season in his first year at the helm. Unfortunately for the Trojans, their season was capped off with a 21-6 loss to eventual Region 8-AAAAAA state champion Buford.

The Trojans are feeling primed and ready to go Friday night coming off a 69-7 beatdown of Gadsen City, Ala., a week ago, jumping them into the No. 9 spot in Class 7A. Finishing second in their region a season ago, Carrollton will look to reclaim the top spot in the region, a rank they last had in 2020, when they won the region in back-to-back seasons ('19, '20), GHSA rankings stated.