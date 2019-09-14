ATLANTA — #Team11 is back again with high school football! 11Alive Sports has you covered with the highlights from several games
As some teams took the field, weather conditions got in the way. Rain, thunder, and lightning were in the mix on Friday night. Several games had to be delayed.
But through it all - there were still some good matchups.
(Click on the links for highlights)
#Team11 Game of the Week: Dutchtown vs. Ola
Truck of the Night: Rome's Nick Burge and the hit of the evening!
Born to Compete: Kell, 20, Rome 21
Heritage 0, Rockdale County 16
North Gwinnett vs. Norcross - due to weather, the game will finish Monday at 5 p.m.
Irwin County vs. Mount Paran - the game was stopped due to lightning delays
