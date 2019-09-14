ATLANTA — #Team11 is back again with high school football! 11Alive Sports has you covered with the highlights from several games

As some teams took the field, weather conditions got in the way. Rain, thunder, and lightning were in the mix on Friday night. Several games had to be delayed.

But through it all - there were still some good matchups.

(Click on the links for highlights)

#Team11 Game of the Week: Dutchtown vs. Ola

RELATED: #Team11 Game of the Week: Dutchtown vs. Ola

Truck of the Night: Rome's Nick Burge and the hit of the evening!

Born to Compete: Kell, 20, Rome 21

Heritage 0, Rockdale County 16

North Gwinnett vs. Norcross - due to weather, the game will finish Monday at 5 p.m.

Irwin County vs. Mount Paran - the game was stopped due to lightning delays

RELATED: HS sports refs: Bad behavior at games spiked last year

RELATED: Sports world reacts to Neiron Ball's death

RELATED: Alpharetta’s Jaden Slocum adjusting to busy college recruitment