3-star tight end from Alpharetta to announce college commitment with UGA heavily favored

Ethan Barbour, a junior set to graduate in 2025, will make his commitment on Friday at noon. Here's how you can watch.

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A three-star tight end prospect from Alpharetta High School is ready to announce where he will soon play his college football.

Ethan Barbour, a junior set to graduate in 2025, will make his commitment on Friday at noon streaming live on 11Alive's YouTube channel and in the video player above.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end has received 36 collegiate offers but is expected to stay home and play at UGA, according to 11Alive's insiders at Rivals who give it nearly a 71% chance. In addition to Georgia, Barbour has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and other notable Power Five schools.