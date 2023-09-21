3-star tight end from Alpharetta to announce college commitment with UGA heavily favored

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A three-star tight end prospect from Alpharetta High School is ready to announce where he will soon play his college football.
Ethan Barbour, a junior set to graduate in 2025, will make his commitment on Friday at noon streaming live on 11Alive's YouTube channel and in the video player above.
The 6-foot-3, 220-pound tight end has received 36 collegiate offers but is expected to stay home and play at UGA, according to 11Alive's insiders at Rivals who give it nearly a 71% chance. In addition to Georgia, Barbour has received offers from Alabama, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Ole Miss, Notre Dame and other notable Power Five schools.
Barbour is the 32nd ranked prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2025 class and the 18th ranked tight end prospect in the nation for his class, according to Rivals.