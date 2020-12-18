Tim Tebow helps metro Atlanta fan's SEC Championship dream come true

DJ is about to undergo chemo and radiation in the near future, according to a rep.

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous story about a separate event.

Christmas came early for a metro Atlanta football fan who got the opportunity to meet former NFL player Tim Tebow.

Dennis Hall, Jr., who goes by DJ, got the surprise of a lifetime after finding out that his ultimate sports dream of attending the SEC Championship football game as became reality.

The 21-year-old DJ had a great time with Tebow, playing video games and going out to dinner. The magical moment came as Hall battles Ewing’s sarcoma. WebMD defines the illness as a cancerous tumor that grows in your bones or the soft tissue around your bones.

DJ is a lifelong sports fan, specifically football. This experience is especially poignant given that DJ is about to undergo chemo and radiation in the near future, according to a representative.

DJ’s sports dream came true through the partnership of Dream On 3 and the Tim Tebow Foundation. Dream On 3 is a nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The mission is to help sports dreams come true for youth and young adults living with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.

Each year, the Tim Tebow Foundation provides children with travel, accommodations, customized daily activities and dining reservations, gifts and one-on-one time.