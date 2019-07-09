ATLANTA — One of the Atlanta Hawks' biggest names is chipping in on a GoFundMe account set up by a fellow NBA player to help Hurricane Dorian victims.

Reports indicate Hawks' point guard and star player Trae Young has pledged $25,000 to a fund set up by Sacramento Kings player and Bahamas native Buddy Hield.

Hield set up the account and also donated $100,000 of his own money after the devastation brought by the Category 5 hurricane which sat over the Bahamas for days before finally moving up the southeastern coast of the U.S.

"My heart is broken for my fellow Bahamians, especially on the island I was raised on, Grand Bahama," Hield wrote. "I personally know many people who still need rescuing, and there are thousands without medical help, power, food, or other basic necessities."

Young retweeted a message from Hawks Nation about his donation along with the words "Always will be there to support my Brothas"

In the three days since the fundraising account was created, 1,500 donors have raised roughly $145,000 of $1 million.

"Bahamians are a strong people, but they still need our help to get them through this," Hield wrote.

He said that the funds from the GoFundMe will be withdrawn from the campaign in the U.S. and used to purchase basic necessities that Bahamians are now suddenly lacking. He said his own organization, The Buddy Hield Foundation, will oversee how the funds are used and given out.

Hield also included a list of supplies that the people of the Bahamas need including - in part:

Baby supplies

First aid kits

Garbage bags

Gloves

Canned goods

Socks

Blankets

Sleeping beds

Tents

Towels and washcloths

Laundry detergent and cleaning supplies

Water

Bathroom products

Feminine products

Portable one-burner stoves

Lighters, matches, and Candles

Flashlights and batteries

Alcohol disinfectant and sanitizer

Insects repellent

Ice machines

Generators

MORE HEADLINES

Savannah State athlete from north Georgia dies while evacuating ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Nightmare continues for Texas couple after buying 'dream home'

Georgia State to get $950,000 from the SEC team they just beat

Police say now-deceased UGA employee stole $1.3 million over a decade

Delta flight turns around after trying to fly into Bahamas, despite Hurricane Dorian's fury