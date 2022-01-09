UGA, Georgia Tech ring in college football season on Wall Street

Hairy Dawg and Buzz paid a visit to the New York Stock Exchange.

NEW YORK — Business gurus have always described Wall Street as a dog-eat-dog world - but they probably didn't mean this.

Georgia took over Wall Street Thursday.

In anticipation of Labor Day weekend football, famed Atlanta mascots traveled to New York City to ring in a new season, and the crowd was buzzing with excitement.

University of Georgia's mascot Hairy Dawg rang the closing bell with the crowd in suits applauding the bulldog. Among the crowd was Buzz representing Georgia Tech's Yellow Jackets.

The backdrop: the marquee matchups celebrating the upcoming Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Games.

The ceremonial bell-ringing is to highlight the highly anticipated games: No. 11 Oregon facing No. 3 UGA on Saturday afternoon, and Georgia Tech will play No. 4 Clemson on Monday night.