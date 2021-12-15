11Alive Signing Day Special to break down recruiting classes, top moments of the day

11Alive will talk with national recruiting director Chad Simmons from On3.com as he analyzes the recruiting classes for Georgia, Georgia Tech and others.

ATLANTA — Wednesday marks National Signing Day for athletes across the nation.

Earlier in the day, Travis Hunter shocked the football world and picked Jackson State University over the University of Georgia and Florida State University. Hunter is the nation's No. 1 recruit, according to Rivals.com, and just won the Class 7A state championship at Collins Hill High School.

After the ceremony, he commented on his decision saying "I am making this decision so that I can light the way for others to follow, make it a little easier for the next player to recognize that HBCU's may be everything you want and more: an exciting college experience, a vital community, and a life-changing place to play football."

During an 11Alive Signing Day Special Wednesday at 8 p.m., we will talk with national recruiting director Chad Simmons from On3.com as he analyzes the recruiting classes for Georgia, Georgia Tech and others. We will also have signing day comments from UGA head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins, and Georgia State head coach Shawn Elliott.

UGA in particular has also snagged a number of high profile players, including Daylen Everette, the No. 7 cornerback in the nation, who had already been committed to Clemson for nearly five months, according to UGASports.com. Also signing for UGA was Malaki Starks, a player UGASports.com called "one of the more athletically-gifted players in Georgia's class." According to the website, he's been committed to the Bulldogs since March.

According to 11Alive's UGA insider Radi Nabulsi, the university also managed to pick up Marvin Jones Jr., the No. 2 defensive end in the nation and the no. 14 player in the country. Nabulsi added that Jones Jr. is among five five-star prospect in UGA's class. Those others include Branson Robinson, Mykel Williams, Keithian Alexander, and Jaheim Singletary.

Marvin Jones Jr. is the no. 2 defensive end in the nation.



He's the No. 14 player in the country.



He is #UGA's fifth 5-star prospect in this class.



Story: https://t.co/VOPuMlPodm pic.twitter.com/MRMISIAMrc — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 15, 2021

In the 11Alive Signing Day Special, watch one-on-one interviews with some of the local high school student-athletes after they sign their letters of intent. Plus, a look at where our top student-athletes are going.