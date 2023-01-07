4-star offensive lineman from Georgia announces college commitment to UCF

Waltclaire Flynn, a 4-star offensive lineman from Grayson High School in Loganville, announced where he's taking his talents.

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — One of Georgia's most highly-touted football recruits made his college football commitment Saturday.

Waltclaire Flynn, a 4-star offensive lineman from Grayson High School in Loganville, announced he was taking his talents to the University of Central Florida.

Flynn had 29 total offers. The class of 2024 recruit received offers from in-state schools Georgia and Georgia Tech, including a plethora of other Power 5 schools.

The 6 foot 2 inch, 304 pound offensive lineman also had offers from schools such as Auburn, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, UCF, Miami, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M, to name just a few.

Rivals.com ranks Flynn as the 26th best recruit in the nation, and the number one at his position, which Rivals lists as a center. He is ranked as No. 211 on the list of national recruits.