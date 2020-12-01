ATLANTA — Rugby ATL kicks off its inaugural season with a Major League Rugby Exhibition match vs. NOLA Gold on Sunday, January 12, 2020.

Rugby ATL Coach Scott Lawrence is excited to transition from internal team training to a competitive match situation.

“It’s an opportunity for us to compete as a team for the first time against a team in NOLA who had a good season in MLR last year. The men will have an opportunity to show how they can accurately execute their role and contribute to the team this year.”

This is the first of several encounters with NOLA Gold this season with regular season matches on Feb 16th in New Orleans and April 5th back in Atlanta.

11Alive is the official broadcast partner of Rugby ATL. Watch every home match on WATL (channel 36,) on 11Alive.com and streamed live here.

Full Schedule (all home games at Life University)

*kickoff times subject to change

Sun Feb 9

Rugby ATL vs. Utah Warriors (3p ET)

Sun Feb 16

Rugby ATL @ NOLA Gold (4p ET)

Sun Feb 23

Rugby ATL vs. Rugby United (3p ET)

Sun Mar 1

Rugby ATL vs. Toronto Arrows (3p ET)

Sun Mar 8

Rugby ATL @ Old Glory DC (6p ET)

Sun Mar 22

Rugby ATL vs. New England Free Jacks (2p ET)

Sat March 28

Rugby ATL @ Austin Herd (6p ET)

Sun Apr 5

Rugby ATL vs. NOLA Gold (3p ET)

Fri Apr 10

Rugby ATL @ Rugby United NY (Noon ET)

Sun Apr 19

Rugby ATL vs. Toronto Arrows (2p ET)

Sun Apr 26

Rugby ATL vs. San Diego Legion (3p ET)

Sat May 2

Rugby ATL @ Colorado Raptors (6p ET)

Sun May 10

Rugby ATL vs. Seattle Seawolves (3p ET)

Sun May 17

Rugby ATL vs. Old Glory DC (3p ET)

Sat May 23

Rugby ATL @ Houston SaberCats (8p ET)

Sat May 30

Rugby ATL @ New England Free Jacks (4p ET)