West Forsyth vs. North Forsyth | #Team11 Game of the Week

ATLANTA — Let's talk rivalries; some of the most intense ones are directional rivalries, in this case, West Forsyth vs. North Forsyth.

The two teams are connected by history but separated by just over 10 miles.

North Forsyth will be hosting West Forsyth in a game they call the "battle for the leatherhead trophy."

It's a trophy that West Forsyth is pretty familiar with considering they've won 10 out of 13 times meeting.

However, they got upset last year, and North Forsyth is looking for a second straight win.

Last season, they won with their defense, and this year, they think they can do it again.

North Forysth has only allowed two touchdowns in the past three games.

Meanwhile, West Forsyth quarterback Keegan Stover is fully healthy and leads the county in junior pass yards.