Westlake High School star to decide college football future

Christian Peterson received offers from schools such as in-state Georgia Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech and Louisville.
Credit: Rivals
Christian Peterson at Westlake High School (Credit: Rivals)

ATLANTA — Another high school football star in metro Atlanta is set to announce where is will play his college ball.

Christian Peterson, a 3-star safety out of Westlake High School in Atlanta, will make his decision live on 11Alive's YouTube page Saturday afternoon as he decides between his 32 collegiate offers.

Rivals ranks him as the 54th overall recruit in the state and No. 38 at his position. Peterson received offers from schools such as in-state Georgia Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, UCF, Virginia Tech and Louisville.

Rivals predicts Peterson will pick UCF, according to their website.

Peterson is a 5 foot 9, 175 pound safety who will enter the 2023 season as a senior at Westlake.

Credit: Rivals
Christian Peterson at Westlake High School (Credit: Rivals)

