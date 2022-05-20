Woodstock High School shuts out Etowah, clinching state title

They cinched the title at Truist Park.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — On a warm night at Truist Park, Woodstock High School took the first two games of a three-game series versus Etowah to clinch the 7A State Baseball Title on Friday night.

Woodstock took Game 1 thanks to an incredible pitching performance by Brayden Davis and it was a big day from 2nd baseman Michael Preiser at the dish.

Davis went 6.1 innings before giving up his first hit of the night. He finished the complete game shut out only allowing the one hit and striking out seven. He got all his run support from Preiser who finished 2 for 2, with 3 RBIs and scored twice in the 5-0 Game 1 win.