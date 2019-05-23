ATLANTA — The Nature Boy is home!

Ric Flair tweeted he is recovering after being hospitalized last Thursday after "suffering a medical emergency" in Atlanta.

Reports by TMZ insinuated Flair was in grave condition, but family pushed back on those claims; Flair's wife Wendy Barlow reported she expected him to make a full recovery.

PREVIOUS: Ric Flair hospitalized

The wrestling legend posted a thank you to Gwinnett Medical Center, family, friends and fans on Twitter, writing: "The Naitch Is Home!!! Thank You To All The Incredible Staff And Doctors At Gwinnett Medical Center Once Again! I Am So Thankful For All My Family, Friends, And Fans For All The Love. At This Time In My Life, I Never Take It For Granted."

"I Will Be Back Up And WOOOOOing In No Time!" he promised.

Back in August 2017, Flair, 70, was hospitalized and placed in a medically-induced coma. Multiple reports said Flair had surgery on his bowels to remove an obstruction that had caused his kidneys to shut down.

Flair went on to recover and, a year later, married girlfriend Barlow. He also sued his former management company, claiming they owed him money.

Last fall, he was seen on the sidelines at a UGA football game.

