College Football

UGA wide receiver out for rest of season after injury, sources say

Arian Smith was hurt Wednesday night at practice.

ATHENS, Ala. — UGA's football team suffered a hit when wide receiver Arian Smith was hurt Wednesday night at practice.

According to 11Alive's UGA insider, Radi Nabulsi, Smith is suffering from a leg injury. Sources told Radi that Smith will miss the rest of the season.

The speedy wideout from Florida missed a few games already this season with another leg injury, but he was able to return for the game against Missouri last Saturday and caught a touchdown pass.

The Bulldogs will play against Tennessee this Saturday.

