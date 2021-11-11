UGA wide receiver out for rest of season after injury, sources say

ATHENS, Ala. — UGA's football team suffered a hit when wide receiver Arian Smith was hurt Wednesday night at practice.
According to 11Alive's UGA insider, Radi Nabulsi, Smith is suffering from a leg injury. Sources told Radi that Smith will miss the rest of the season.
The speedy wideout from Florida missed a few games already this season with another leg injury, but he was able to return for the game against Missouri last Saturday and caught a touchdown pass.
The Bulldogs will play against Tennessee this Saturday.