UGA planning for full stadium, cutting cost of popular concession items at football games

The first home game is Sept. 11 against the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

ATLANTA — UGA is planning on a full stadium for its first home football game of the season in September. The university is making some changes and cutting the cost of some popular concession items at football games.

In an update provided by university President Jere W. Morehead, J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Josh Brooks, highlighted future facilities projects at the first day of the UGA Athletic Association Board of Directors annual spring meeting.

Prices bottled water, bottled soda, candy, hot dogs and popcorn will be reduced by nearly 50 percent. The school said the price reductions came about thanks to savings created by the mobile ticketing system implemented this year.

UGA is exploring enhancements at Sanford Stadium that also include additional fan amenities and improvement of pedestrian traffic on the South 100 Level concourse.

It's also trying to relocate the press box to the southwest corner of the stadium. In its place, UGA would be able to add additional premium seating.

Associate AD Matt Brachowski presented an update on the Butts-Mehre expansion and renovation project. Phase One of the $80 million project was completed in late April, with the UGA football and Sports Medicine programs currently moving in.

Additional aspects of the Butts-Mehre project include plans to transform the former football locker and equipment rooms in the Butts-Mehre building for use by the UGA Track & Field program.

This study also includes the re-use of the former football athletic training room into an athletic training space for UGA’s Olympic sports.

The process to replace the four-court indoor building at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex will begin in June, according to Brachowski. UGA will solicit proposals for the design of a new, six-court building to be constructed on the site of the existing indoor courts, according to a release.