Falcons re-sign some familiar names

In 2020, for the Falcons, Koo went a perfect 8 for 8 on field-goal attempts longer than 50 yards.

ATLANTA — The Falcons re-signed some familiar names on Thursday.

Those names included exclusive rights free agents such as kicker Younghoe Koo, defensive end Jacob Tuioti-Mariner, wide receiver Christian Blake, and tight end Tyler Hall.

On the daily Locked On Falcons podcast, Aaron Freeman talked about these moves and what they mean at this part of the offseason.

“You could look at those moves as procedural moves. It is notable to me that the fifth exclusive rights free agent that the Falcons have in Jaeden Graham did not re-sign with them but maybe that move is coming,” Freeman said.

“Exclusive rights free agents are players that have had their contracts expire but they have two or less years of NFL experience so typically teams sign them to one-year veteran minimum deals and those players will be making roughly $850,000 this year," he said. "Next year, with the exception of Hall, all of those players will become free agents assuming that they are on the team.”