How the Hawks blew a 21-point halftime lead in loss to Spurs | Locked On Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks suffered their worst loss of the season over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — After scoring 83 points and building a 20-plus point lead at halftime, the Hawks fell apart to lose the game to a Spurs team with the worst defensive efficiency marks in NBA history on Sunday.

In a postgame edition of the Locked On Hawks podcast, host Brad Rowland broke down the historic loss and how it came to be.

“The second half today was the worst half of the season for Atlanta, and that’s not said lightly,” Rowland explained. “They lost a half to the Spurs, who are now with this win 19-52, by 30 points.”

\Atlanta did not come with the energy or know-how needed to put away a San Antonio team that is playing for lottery balls at this point of the NBA season.

“A good team would have come in and just put the game away in the third quarter, and the Hawks did the opposite of that,” Rowland said.

The fourth quarter included a 16-0 run by Spurs, with Atlanta scoreless on 11 straight possessions, including a few possessions extended by offensive rebounds.

“It was a process failure, it was an execution failure, it was a failure of staying calm and under control,” Rowland said.

Atlanta finished the game 5-22 from deep with only 21 assists on 48 made baskets. The Spurs on the other hand shot 54% from the field and made half their threes.

This was the return of Hawks guard Dejounte Murray to San Antonio, where he spent the first six seasons of his career. Murray scored 22 points in his return but was just 10-25 from the field, with more shot attempts than points. The Hawks were outscored by 13 in Murray’s 39 minutes.