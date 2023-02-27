Nate McMillan firing could ‘strengthen Trae Young’s resolve’ in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks have put the ball back in their young point guard's court.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have moved through their second head coach in as many years, dismissing Nate McMillan in the final days of the NBA All-Star break.

The Hawks announced they hired former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on Sunday to a five-year deal and he will coach the remainder of the season.

Prior to Snyder's hiring, in an appearance on the Locked On Sports Today podcast after the McMillan firing, Locked On Hawks podcast host Brad Rowland said the move was not surprising despite the peculiar timing during the break.

“Him and Trae Young weren’t necessarily on the same page,” Rowland said. “I don’t think that’s the reason he’s not here anymore in Atlanta, but I think the combination of that and an offense that had staggered this year … and then really just the results. The first thing that goes in the NBA when you’re not performing is the head coach.”

The Hawks are below .500 and eighth in the East, a far cry from the 2021 season, when they made it within two wins of the NBA Finals. Young’s efficiency has dipped, and the team has struggled to incorporate new guard Dejounte Murray into the mix.

Still, while NBA fans and media may jump to the conclusion that Young might be the next one out the door, Rowland is less convinced.