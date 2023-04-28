What to expect as Braves and Mets meet for the first time in 2023 | Locked On Braves

It's the first of four series between the division rivals.

NEW YORK — This weekend, the first showdown between the first-place Atlanta Braves and second-place New York Mets is in Citi Field. It’s a four-game set, and heading into it, the Braves have a two-game lead in the NL East Division standings. So by the time it ends on Monday, the Mets could be in first place, or the Braves can increase their lead.

Both teams have had their issues this past week. The Braves finished their homestand 3-4. The Astros swept them last weekend but won three of four from the Marlins. The one blemish was Thursday night when the Braves' bullpen imploded, and the Marlins won 5-4. The Mets struggled against the last-place Nationals and pulled out a win on Thursday night to avoid a four-game sweep.

Host Jake Mastroianni previewed the series between the two teams on the latest episode of the Locked On Braves podcast.

Mastroianni said, “All these series between these teams are vastly important.” This is the first of four matchups between the two teams in 2023, and with the new schedule, division rivals don’t face each other 19 times anymore. It’s only 13. So now teams only have 13 chances to beat their competition head-to-head.

He added, “Now, it’s really way too early in the season to start looking at standings, but when it comes to these two teams, you can definitely start looking at the head-to-head matchups.”

Mastroianni mentioned how the Braves have actually been better on the road in 2023. They’re .500 at home with a 7-7 record while 10-2 on the road. So while Braves fans may be worried because this four-game wraparound series is in New York, the Braves themselves might prefer it.

Mastroianni says the biggest key for the Braves coming into this series is their pitchers have to throw strikes. He added, “You cannot help them (the Mets) beat you.”

The starting pitching matchups for the series are as follows:

On Friday night, Max Fried is facing off against David Paterson. Fried is 1-0 with a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings. Paterson is 1-3 with a 7.36 ERA in five starts.

Saturday’s matchup features Spencer Strider and Tylor Megill. Strider is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA in five starts (30 innings). Megill is 3-1 with a 3.96 ERA in five starts.

Sunday’s matchup is Charlie Morton vs. José Butto. Morton is 3-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 29 and one-third innings. Butto is 0-1 with a 2.79 ERA in nine and two-thirds innings.

Monday’s matchup is not set in stone because the Mets are waiting for Max Scherzer to return from his 10-game suspension, but that is when he’s scheduled to return. If he does, he’s currently 2-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts. For the Braves, it will be Bryce Elder, who is currently 2-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five starts.

Looking at the pitching matchups on paper, the Braves have the upper hand in this series, but this is Major League Baseball, and anything can happen. The Mets struggled against the Nationals heading into this series but could turn around and win three out of four against the Braves. Or the Braves could do what is expected of them when looking at the matchups, and they can dominate the Mets.

Guess we’ll find out in four days.