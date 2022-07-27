Chuckery: The Atlanta Falcons have NOT named a starter | Hittin Hard With Jon Chuckery

While some ran with QB coach Charles London's comments about Mariota being QB1, Jon Chuckery explains why the competition between him and Ridder is still open.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons' QB competition was in the headlines this week after quarterbacks coach Charles London said Marcus Mariota is the starting quarterback, leading many to believe the starting quarterback competition is over between him and rookie Desmond Ridder.

But, Jon Chuckery said on Hittin Hard with Jon Chuckery that everyone needs to hold their horses a bit on those comments.

“Marcus is the starter,” London told The Athletic. “That’s how we’re going into this thing.”

But Chuckery explained why he believes London's comments don't mean anything is over with the quarterback competition.

"The quarterbacks coach for the Falcons. Not the owner, not the general manager, not the head coach, not even the offensive coordinator. Nobody of any real authority to make a decision," Chuckery said.

Chuckery said there is a very small chance that Desmond Ridder is the week one starter for the Falcons, but his problem was with everyone running with a story that isn't there.

"Charles London isn't the guy who is going to make the announcement...Yes, Mariota right now is the starter. You have to designate a quarterback one, quarterback two when you start running your offensive sets...You designate those guys. It was an innocuous comment because yes Mariota is lining up with the first team offense but it has nothing to do with this competition."

The Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft after many believed Ridder would be a first or second round selection.