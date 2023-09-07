Is Grady Jarrett primed for a career year along Atlanta's defensive line?

A foursome of Calais Campbell, Bud Dupree, David Onyemata, and Grady Jarrett will be tough for any NFL offensive line to game plan against.

ATLANTA — Grady Jarrett is entering his age 30 season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, with 32.5 career sacks and over 400 combined tackles to his name.

The two-time Pro Bowler posted six sacks and three passes defended last year in Atlanta, but Locked on Falcons host Aaron Freeman believes he could be even better next year, thanks to an improved group of defensive linemen around him on the roster.

"Some of Grady [Jarrett's] struggles is owed to the fact the Falcons have not had a great supporting cast around him these past two seasons," Freeman said. "You saw this reflected last year where Grady got off to a great start in 2022 and then kind of fizzled out when we got to the midpoint of the season."

The most notable addition to Atlanta's defensive line is free agent Calais Campbell, a six time Pro Bowler with 99 career sacks to his name including 5.5 last year in his final season with Baltimore.

Joining Campbell on the other side is former Titans pass rusher Bud Dupree, who has 46.5 career sacks and 82 quarterback hits from his time in Tennessee and Pittsburgh before that.

Campbell and Dupree will provide added pressure on the outside, while former New Orleans tackle David Onyemata will help Jarrett on the interior.

The seven year NFL vet has 23 sacks, 63 quarterback hits, and 244 combined tackles in his career, and a foursome of Campbell, Dupree, Onyemata, and Jarrett will be tough for any NFL offensive line to game plan against.