Should the Falcons stick with Desmond Ridder or pursue Lamar Jackson this offseason? | Locked on Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons could get involved in the Lamar Jackson sweepstakes if they don't want to commit to Desmond Ridder in 2023.

ATLANTA — There is one burning question on the minds of many NFL general managers, owners, and head coaches heading into the 2023 offseason: should we make a trade for Lamar Jackson?

Jackson, 26, is expected to be franchise tagged by the Baltimore Ravens in the next few weeks, but there is belief around the league he could be dealt to a team more willing to give the two-time Pro Bowler and 2019 MVP an extension in the ballpark of the $230 million guaranteed received by Deshaun Watson last offseason.

The Atlanta Falcons could be among those interested teams after going into last season with veteran Marcus Mariota as the starter before turning to rookie Desmond Ridder down the stretch.

Should Ridder get a full season before the team spends big money (and draft capital) to bring someone else on board? Or were his four starts last season (which resulted in just two touchdown passes) enough for this team to make a big splash?

Locked on Falcons host Aaron Freeman and guest Daniel Flick broke down Atlanta's situation, expressing belief this team will give Ridder a longer leash heading into 2023.

"I think they might be involved a little bit," Flick said. "[But] I think they are focused on building a foundation around the quarterback position and trying to see if Ridder can take the next step."

Ridder was the 74th player selected in the 2022 NFL draft after an accomplished career at Cincinnati, culminating in a senior season where he finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting after throwing for 3,334 yards and 30 touchdowns with the Bearcats.

His rookie season didn't afford him the chance to showcase much, and Freeman and Flick don't see any reason for the team to abandon hope just yet - especially with a 2024 draft class coming up that is supposed to be rife with quarterback talent.