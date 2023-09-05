Why the Atlanta Falcons are the perfect landing spot for running back Bijan Robinson

An offense built around Robinson, Allgeier and Patterson can thrive under Arthur Smith, and will ease the development of second year quarterback Desmond Ridder.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons took running back Bijan Robinson with the eighth pick of the 2023 NFL draft, a move that surprised many thanks to the devaluation of running backs in the modern NFL, as well as Atlanta's already strong group of ball carriers in Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson.

However, Locked on NFL Draft co-host Damian Parson, speaking to Locked on Falcons' Aaron Freeman, believes Robinson ended up in the perfect situation in Atlanta.

"He's going to Arthur Smith's run heavy offense that wants to pound the rock and control the clock," Parson said. "I liked the pick, especially because of the talent."

Robinson is widely considered one of the best running back prospects to enter the NFL in the last decade, but the league's move toward more pass-heavy offensive attacks has made quarterbacks, pass rushers, offensive tackles, and defensive backs more valuable than ever before - and Atlanta passed up many great options at those spots to take Robinson.

Still, an offense built around Robinson, Allgeier and Patterson can thrive under coach Smith, and will help ease the development of second year quarterback Desmond Ridder in Atlanta.