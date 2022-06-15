The Atlanta Braves have MLB's longest win streak, now with 13-straight

It’s Atlanta’s best stretch since it won 14 consecutive games from July 26 to Aug. 9, 2013.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have now won an MLB-high this season 13-straight games after their latest 10-4 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

The Braves hit five home runs, all by different players, in Tuesday’s game as the bats continue to be hot.

“It’s a good feeling,” rookie outfielder Michael Harris II said. “You feel like you’re on top of the world, honestly. Keep winning every night.”

The Braves have won a franchise-record 10 straight games at Nationals Park, the final eight in 2021 and the first two this season. Overall, the Braves have won 17 of their last 20 in Washington.

“The Braves are showing the length of that lineup and how dangerous it can be top to bottom," Mastroianni said. "It wasn’t clicking earlier in the year, everybody was slumping at that time, which was unusual. Now everyone’s heating up at the same time. Tuesday night was a night that Ronald Acuna Jr. didn’t get a hit, Austin Riley didn’t get a hit, but you still put up 10 runs. That’s what I like most about what the Braves have done the last two games.”

