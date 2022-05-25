What does success look like for the Atlanta Falcons next season? | A to Z with Mark Zinno

11 Alive's Maria Martin joins A to Z to give her initial thoughts on the Falcons' roster and discuss what success would look like for the team.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons have begun the first week of OTAs (organized team activities) as they will go into their first season without Matt Ryan at quarterback in 15 years.

The Falcons traded Ryan to the Colts signaling a full rebuild ahead. They selected wide receiver Drake London with their No. 8 overall pick in the NFL Draft last month before scooping up quarterback Desmond Ridder in the third round.

On Wednesday's A to Z with Mark Zinno podcast, 11 Alive's Maria Martin joined the show to talk with Zinno about expectations for the Falcons this upcoming season and give her thoughts on what she's seen around the facility thus far as workouts have begun.

“The offensive line is going to be a mess yet again, the defensive line I think the only good thing about it right now is Grady Jarrett," Martin said on the podcast. "I just think it’s concerning top to bottom, this roster. When I went for voluntary workouts I went out there, and I know a lot of football players and know who they are. I could not tell you who half of these people were. It’s not like voluntary workouts tell you everything about the roster…that’s what kind of indicated to me this is going to be a mess of a season and everyone knows that. Maybe they get six wins but this is a growing year.”

“I think last year, even the most hardened Falcons detractors, as people have considered me at times, I thought Arthur Smith did an amazing job last year all things considered," Zinno said. "The fact they won seven games is telling. I think if they win six or seven this year, this whole fanbase should be doing backflips for this coaching staff.”

Martin said she doesn’t think anyone should be too hard on Smith and the coaching staff this upcoming season, but if Atlanta can somehow get seven or more wins, it should be Smith and his staff's jobs are safe for a long time.

“I’m really excited for OTAs to begin because you do answer a lot of question marks…Smith and the coaching staff are starting to put their own flavor on things. The scheme was set last year but I think now you’re starting to understand where this franchise is going and I think it’s a positive one. This is only year two under these guys and it’s hard to judge someone based on this situation. Six or seven wins, yes the fans should be ecstatic. Anything more than that? You might as well keep (Smith and coaching staff) around for a decade.”

Zinno said when he reflects once the year is over, he’s not giving a pass to Arthur Smith on one particular area, and that’s how Atlanta’s top 10 picks over the last two years are used.

“That is making sure that Kyle Pitts and Drake London get their fair share of targets. You drafted these two pass catches two years in a row when you had many other pressing needs. It is inexcusable to not force them the ball as often as you can. I don’t care who the quarterback is. As long as they get targets, throw it to where they can put a finger on it. I’m not worried about the results, I’m worried about the process.”

While the trenches may struggle for the Falcons, Martin said she thinks one position group that really has a chance to step up is the secondary, led by AJ Terrell and Casey Hayward Jr.