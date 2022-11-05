The Atlanta Hawks need To call Daryl Morey | ATL Day Ones With Jarvis And Tenitra

"All this truth telling going on. You know what? The 76ers should tear it all down. They should start with Joel Embiid, trade him."

ATLANTA — The Philadelphia 76ers have been eliminated from the playoffs in six games by the Miami Heat, led by former Sixer Jimmy Butler.

It's the fifth-straight postseason that the Sixers have fallen short of reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

It's always been about trusting the process for Embiid and the 76ers but the Heat showed them culture over process in this series. The postgame comments showed what we've already known is the problem in Philadelphia, and that's the culture.

When asked about Butler, Embiid showed he's still befuddled with the Sixers' handling of it.

“I still don't know how we let him go,” Embiid said. “I wish I could have gone to battle with him still.”

To make matters worse, the Sixers star was pretty honest about James Harden's performance in the postseason.

“I'm sure since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden,” Embiid said. “But that's not who he is anymore.”

Meanwhile, Embiid has one year left on his contract with Philadelphia.

Embiid finished second in MVP voting this season after averaging a league-high 30.6 points per game, with 11.7 rebounds per game, 4.2 assists, 1.5 blocks and 49.9% shooting from the field.

Given the clear issues that Embiid has had with 76ers management and their handling of Jimmy Butler, his issues with Ben Simmons when he was on the team, his apparent issues with James Harden now and five-straight playoff appearances where the team was eliminated before the Eastern Conference Finals, is there any chance we could we be nearing the end of that relationship?

On the ATL Day Ones podcast (part of Locked On Sports Atlanta) with Jarvis Davis And Tenitra Batiste, Davis suggests, why not just shut it all down if you're Daryl Morey? And what better place for Embiid than Atlanta?

"The Philadelphia 76ers were bounced from the playoffs and I like to look at postgame commentary after that type of stuff...Joel Embiid after the game talked about how he wishes Jimmy Butler was still his teammate. He's talking about James Harden," Davis said. "All this truth telling going on. You know what? The 76ers should tear it all down. They should start with Joel Embiid, trade him."

Davis says Hawks star point guard Trae Young should be clamoring for Embiid to come to Atlanta.

He also laid out what the trade should look like, saying the Hawks should start by sending Clint Capela and DeAndre Hunter. He also says they have plenty of draft picks to work with including an extra first next year from the Knicks.

"I am all in on Travis Schlenk working these phones and calling Daryl Morey. I'm kicking the tires on Joel Embiid, I'm going all in," Davis said.

It might be crazy for Philadelphia, but Embiid's rhetoric seems to continue to return to critical frustration.

"The pontification has been all over the map since we started hearing talks of Ben Simmons just ahead of the trade deadline," Tenitra Batiste said. "At this point, anything and everything is probably on the table and not completely out of reach."

"At this point in the season," she continued, "looking at some of the turmoil that you're seeing come up or the unrest, the disgruntlement among some of these top tier teams, who might you be able to kick the tires on that maybe even two or three weeks ago wouldn't be part of the conversation?"