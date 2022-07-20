NFL Top 50 for 2022: Cooper Kupp, Jonathan Taylor, Jameis Winston headline 30-21 section

LOS ANGELES — We are inside 50 days away from the start of the 2022-23 NFL season and with that, the Locked On Podcast Network is rolling out a unique NFL Top 50 this during the week of July 18-22.
Locked On teamed up with bookmaker BetOnline to gauge and rank the top 50 NFL players based on how they affect the spread or betting line for their team, if they weren’t playing.
BetOnline took the 50 top players who most move those lines. To further explain, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs comes in at No. 50 on the list, because BetOnline said his absence would move the betting line for the Cowboys by .5 points. Meaning if Dallas was hypothetically favored over another team by 3 points and Diggs was announced out, BetOnline says right now, they would move that line .5 points, meaning the Cowboys would now be favored by 2.5 points.
So, they took the top 50 players who would move the lines, and ranked them out. We’ll roll them out throughout the week.
30. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams | Spread value: 1.5 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 145 receptions, 1,947 yards, 16 TDs
29. Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers | Spread value: 2 points
2021-22 stats: (6 games) 57.7% COMP., 603 pass yards, 5 TDs, 2 INT
28. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts | Spread value: 2 points
2021-22 stats: (17 games) 332 carries, 1,811 yards, 18 TDs
27. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants | Spread value: 2 points
2021-22 stats: (11 games) 64.3% COMP, 2,428 yards, 10 TDs, 7 INTs
26. Baker Mayfield, QB, Carolina Panthers | Spread value: 2 points
2021-22 stats: (14 games) 60.5% COMP, 3,010 yards, 17 TDs, 13 INTs
25. Zach Wilson, QB, New York Jets | Spread value: 2.5 points
2021-22 stats: (13 games) 55.6% COMP, 2,334 yards, 9 TDs, 11 INTs
24. Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins | Spread value: 2.5 points
2021-22 stats: (13 games) 67.8% COMP, 2,653 yards, 16 TDs, 10 INTs
23. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears | Spread value: 2.5 points
2021-22 stats: (12 games) 58.9% COMP, 1,870 yards, 7 TDs, 10 INTs
22. Jameis Winston, QB, New Orleans Saints | Spread value: 2.5 points
2021-22 stats: (7 games) 59.0% COMP%, 1,170 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs
21. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans | Spread value: 2.5 points
2021-22 stats: (8 games) 219 carries, 937 yards, 10 TDs,
