How the Atlanta Dream pulled off a rebuild back to the top of the WNBA

An interview with Atlanta Dream general manager Dan Padover.

ATLANTA — After making the WNBA semifinals in 2018, the Atlanta Dream plunged into three consecutive seasons with fewer than 10 wins. Since then, they have new ownership, a new general manager, and a new head coach -- and are likely on their way back to the WNBA playoffs.

Led by second-year guard Rhyne Howard and veteran wing Allisha Gray, Atlanta is 1-2 to open the season and sits at -650 to make the playoffs at the FanDuel Sportsbook.

General manager Dan Padover joined Locked On Women’s Basketball host Howard Megdal to discuss the evolution of the Dream and this season’s upstart team.

“If we’re able to stay relatively healthy and compete the way we want to compete every night … we should be in position to make the playoffs,” Padover said.

He also discussed trading two first-round picks to get Gray, a former No. 1 overall pick and Rookie of the Year.

“We looked at it as we have an opportunity to get an extremely talented player who may be, because of the way she goes about things, underrated … and for whatever reason, doesn’t get the same attention or notoriety,” Padover explained. “We believe she can help us win more, and we’re super excited to have her.”

Being opportunistic has been key for Atlanta during their rebuild, as they have nabbed underrated players like Gray, Nia Coffey and AD Durr in addition to developing back-end draft picks like Monique Billings and Naz Hillmon.

“We’ve seen more and more the past few years of players staying in-market and staying in the U.S,” Padover explained. “What teams are trying to do more and more is create an environment where players feel like they can get better in the offseason if they stay around.”