Will Jalen Carter's poor pro day workout plummet his draft stock? | Locked on NFL Draft

Jalen Carter's size, strength, and mobility make him an All-Pro caliber defensive tackle, but will off-the-field concerns hurt his NFL draft stock?

ATHENS, Ga. — NFL draft season has not been kind to Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter. Once considered a strong candidate to go number one overall, a series of recent events are giving NFL GMs and coaches pause about selecting the herculean tackle with a top pick.

Concerns about Carter's character were brought to the forefront when he was issued an arrest warrant stemming from his involvement in an auto accident that resulted in the deaths of a former teammate an Georgia staff member. He plead no contest to the misdemeanor charges of racing and reckless driving and drew a penalty of 12 months probation, 80 hours of community service, and a $1,000 fine.

Then, Carter showed up overweight for his pro day and declined to take part in the standard athletic testing - which he also skipped at the NFL combine.

However, despite some alarming updates in the last month, Damian Parson of the Locked on NFL Draft podcast still has faith in Carter's NFL prospects.

"He's still a blue chip talent to me," Parson said. "I think he's just got to get past this stage, get closer to the draft, and get yourself back into the right mindset to get yourself to perform the way you have the past two years."

Carter excelled on the frontline of Georgia's defense the past two seasons, totaling 15.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, three passes defended, and a pair of forced fumbles.

His size, strength, and mobility make him a potential All-Pro caliber defensive tackle - and while the off the field concerns are significant many believe he won't fall very far in the NFL draft.