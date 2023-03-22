Top 5 NFL Free Agent Value Signings | Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes

The majority of the high profile NFL free agents have signed, and the Draft Dudes lay out who they believe were the best value signings this offseason.

CHICAGO — The NFL free agency period is about a week old and already we have seen a handful of teams make big moves to push their clubs forward in 2023.

While a handful of elite players still remain unsigned, including wide receiver Odell Beckham and linebacker Bobby Wagner, the majority of the big names have new homes with over five months until Week 1 of the NFL season gets underway.

Kyle Crabbs and Joe Marino of the all-new 'Locked on NFL Scouting with the Draft Dudes' podcast broke down the most valuable free agency signings of the NFL offseason thus far, giving lots of love to moves made by the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

Neither Kyle or Joe had any overlap on their rankings. The full list is below, and for analysis on each of their selections check out the Locked on NFL Scouting podcast:

Kyle Crabbs' Top Five List

1. Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks (3/$75M)

2. Jordan Poyer - Buffalo Bills (2/$12.5M)

3. David Long - Miami Dolphins (2/$11M)

4. Andrew Wylie - Washington Commanders (3/$24M)

5. Kaleb McGary - Atlanta Falcons (3/$34.5M)

Joe Marino's Top Five List

1. Germaine Pratt - Cincinnati Bengals (3/$21M)

2. Ethan Pocic - Cleveland Browns (3/$18M)

3. Isaac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers (3/$24M)

4. Jimmie Ward - Houston Texans (2/$13M)

5. D'Onta Foreman - Chicago Bears (1/$3M)