Could Atlanta running back Bijan Robinson be the next Barry Sanders? | Peacock and Williamson

ATLANTA — Despite the decreasing value of running backs in the modern NFL, the Atlanta Falcons made Bijan Robinson the eighth pick in the 2023 NFL draft - and he rewarded them with two very productive games to begin his career.

Robinson scored his first NFL touchdown in Week 1 through the air, and exploded with 19 carries for 124 yards on the ground in Week 2, a pair of victories over Carolina and Green Bay, respectively.

Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson of the Peacock and Williamson NFL Show were asked if Robinson could be the league's next Barry Sanders, and while the duo is very high on Robinson's upside they are quick to point out it's too early for comparisons of that magnitude.

"We absolutely do have to slow down on those kind of comps," Peacock said. "He's a special athlete, there's a reason, even with the value of running backs and how that's dropped, he was a top ten pick...we need to see him stack together games, stack together seasons and we'll see how he starts to stack up against the all-timers."

Sanders is among the most unique players in NFL history, and while Robinson's running style and talent is apparent through two games - Peacock and Williamson actually think his skill-set more closely resembles another NFL legend:

"He reminds me of LaDainian Tomlinson," Williamson said. "Just the running and receiving combination. I think Barry's unbelievably unique."

Robinson's ability to impact the game on the ground, like we saw in Week 2, and through the air (he has 10 receptions on 11 targets for 75 yards) will make him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses for years to come.