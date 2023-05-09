Locked on College Football Top 25: Colorado, Duke, Kentucky sneak in after strong Week 1 performances

BOULDER, Colo. — Week 1 of the 2023 college football season brought us plenty of surprises, including huge upsets by Duke over Clemson and Colorado over TCU, with Deion Sanders' new look roster helping the soon to be defunct Pac-12 conference start the season with a perfect 13-0 record.
The hosts on the Locked on college channel each voted in a poll for the top 25, and the combined results are below - with many similarities and some key differences to the AP poll which was released on Monday.
The AP poll still gave Clemson a spot just inside the Top 25 despite the loss to Duke, while the Locked on hosts bumped them in favor of Kentucky, giving the SEC seven ranked teams and catapulting them over the Pac-12 who has six.
Below is a look at the Locked on College Football Top 25 ahead of Week 2. For more, click the link below to find your favorite college podcast, available daily on your favorite podcast platforms!
1. Georgia Bulldogs
2. Michigan Wolverines
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Florida State Seminoles
5. Ohio State Buckeyes
6. Penn State Nittany Lions
7. USC Trojans
8. Washington Huskies
9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
10. Texas Longhorns
11. Utah Utes
12. Tennessee Volunteers
13. Oregon Ducks
14. LSU Tigers
15. North Carolina Tar Heels
16. Kansas State Wildcats
17. Oregon State Beavers
18. Oklahoma Sooners
19. Wisconsin Badgers
20. Colorado Buffaloes
21. Ole Miss Rebels
22. Texas A&M Aggies
23. Duke Blue Devils
24. Tulane Green Wave
25. Kentucky Wildcats