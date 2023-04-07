Why Drake London is NFL breakout candidate for Atlanta

London was far more productive with Desmond Ridder playing quarterback, which could lead to a breakout season with Atlanta in 2023.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their receiving corps in a major way when they made Drake London the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and he responded with an extremely solid rookie campaign: posting 72 receptions for 866 yards with four touchdowns despite inconsistent quarterback play from Marcus Mariota and fellow rookie Desmond Ridder.

Ridder now has the keys to the kingdom in Atlanta, and that's great news for London who was far more productive in the four starts Ridder made last year, averaging 6.2 catches and 83.2 yards per game in Weeks 15-18.

Ridder and London's relationship is not the only reason Locked on NFL Scouting co-host Kyle Crabbs believes London is due for a breakout season, however.

"I think [Atlanta] will be more balanced offensively, he's in a good position there with the skill group they have," Crabbs told Peter Bukowski of Locked on Sports Today. "And [they have] the running game to actually set the tone with what they want to do offensively."

Atlanta's big addition offensively was running back Bijan Robinson, who they took at No. 8 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

The do-it-all back is going to be a huge part of the Falcons' offense this season, and defenses will have to pay him plenty of attention which could free London up for some big plays.