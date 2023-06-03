What Derek Carr signing means for the New Orleans Saints | Locked On Saints

The New Orleans Saints secured 31-year-old Derek Carr for the next four years. He'll be their starting quarterback next season.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints, after two ugly years of quarterback play following Drew Brees' retirement, inked veteran Derek Carr to a four-year deal on Monday. While terms of the deal were not fully disclosed, Carr can make up to $100 million in guaranteed money with this new deal, according to ESPN.

Carr has been the primary target for New Orleans ever since he was released by Las Vegas, which comes as no surprise as this team is desperate for consistent quarterback play following Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston's struggles in 2022.

Locked on Saints podcast host Ross Jackson believes this move makes the Saints the team to beat in the NFC South - even after posting a 7-10 record last year.

"Listen to the other quarterbacks in the division," Jackson stated. "Atlanta has Desmond Ridder going into his second year, or a potential rookie....Carolina was in on Derek Carr as well, they wanted the same quarterback....and then finally Tampa Bay, they are expected to start Kyle Trask. The Saints are fine."

Carr earned a Pro Bowl nod for his performance in 2022, but overall it was a disappointing year for the 31-year-old. His 3,522 passing yards was the third-lowest mark of his career, and his 14 interceptions represented a career-high.

However, Carr joins a team with plenty of offensive firepower already in place around him, and his familiarity with coach Dennis Allen - who had a role in getting Carr drafted back in 2014 when he was with the Raiders - should help make this transition a smooth one.