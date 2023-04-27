Finebaum says Oklahoma Sooners not ready for upcoming move to the SEC

Paul Finebaum's recent comments about Oklahoma, where he stated he had "deep concerns" for the trajectory of the Sooners, have some in Norman shaking their heads.

NORMAN, Okla. — It's fair to say the Oklahoma Sooners did not meet expectations in the first year of the Brent Venables era, posting a 6-7 record and finishing below .500 for the first time since 1998.

It's also fair to acknowledge losing head coach Lincoln Riley and quarterback Caleb Williams in the same offseason had an impact on this team's trajectory as they look toward a move to the SEC in 2024.

But ESPN talking head Paul Finebaum's recent comments about Oklahoma, where he stated he had "deep concerns" for the trajectory of the Sooners, have some people in Norman - including Locked on Sooners hosts John Williams and Josh Helmer - shaking their heads.

"The idea that this program is in dire straights just because Lincoln Riley left, to me that's a false narrative that continues to get played up," Williams said. "To think this team is in dire straights after one 6-7 season, that's the misnomer here."

Oklahoma dealt with a significant amount of roster attrition the last few years, particularly on the defensive side, most which would have happened regardless of Riley's departure.

And the Sooners are finding plenty of success on the recruiting trail, bringing in a class that ranks fourth nationally at 247Sports and has three consensus five-star players.