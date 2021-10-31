Adam Duvall joins short list of pros to hit grand slam in World Series game

Truist Park was ecstatic as the Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall cracked a grand slam in the opening inning of Game 5 of the 2021 World Series.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves put on an electric performance in the opening inning of Game 5 of the 2021 World Series, punctuated by a phenomenal grand slam by Adam Duvall.

The center fielder has now joined a short list of Major League Baseball greats.

The Atlanta Braves are taking on the Houston Astros on Sunday, which is Halloween.

In the first inning Atlanta loaded the bases, with Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley and Eddie Rosario all aboard.

Duvall was at bat, facing off against Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez. Duvall cracked the home run grand slam against the left-hander to the opposite field, pulling the Atlanta Braves ahead of the Houston Astros 4-0.

Still, there is still a lot of game left to play - as illustrated by the Astros erasing that lead within just two innings, making it 4-4.

As reported by baseball-reference.com, Adam Duvall is only the 19th player in MLB history to hit a grand slam in a World Series game.

Most recently, Chicago Cubs infielder Addison Russell landed a grand slam against the Cleveland Indians during Game 6 of the 2016 World Series.

The Braves can clinch the 2021 World Series title by earning a victory in Sunday night's Game 5, as the team currently holds a 3-1 lead over the Astros in the series. They have an estimated 87% chance of victory. But, anything can happen in baseball.