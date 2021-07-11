Braves star Acuña to undergo 'season-ending surgery'

The Braves said an MRI showed a complete tear of Acuna's right ACL.

ATLANTA — All-star outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. is out for the rest of the season following a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee, the Braves announced late Saturday night.

The injury happened earlier in the day on Saturday as the team faced off against the Miami Marlins. Acuña was injured when he jumped up to try and make a catch. He landed on his right leg and was down for some time. He eventually had to be taken off the field in a cart.

The Braves tweeted that an MRI showed a complete tear of Acuna's right ACL.

According to a tweet by the Braves, the outfielder will undergo "season-ending surgery."

Acuña is one of baseball's bright young stars. Acuña had been slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

The braves won the match 5-4.

Braves star Acuña tears ACL | PHOTOS 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9