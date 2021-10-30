Kyle Wright: Everything to know about the Atlanta Braves pitcher

The spotlight is on Kyle Wright as the right-hander makes his second 2021 World Series appearance in Game 4on Saturday.

ATLANTA — After experiencing an impressive 2021 season and making a swift appearance in Games 2 and 4 of the 2021 World Series, Kyle Wright has attracted worldwide attention.

The Atlanta Braves pitcher is young, talented and now making a splash.

The Vanderbilt right-hander was first selected by the Atlanta Braves as the No. 5 overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft back in 2017. Wright then made his MLB debut in 2018.

The 25-year-old spent the 2021 season pitching at Triple-A with the Gwinnett Stripers, registering a 3.34 ERA across 124 innings.

Up and down from the minors, Wright has made an appearance in the Atlanta Braves in each of the last four seasons.

The right-hander ultimately replaced Jacob Webb on the Braves' roster for the 2021 World Series. In Game 2 of the biggest series in baseball, Wright came on late in the Braves' 7-2 loss but performed well, striking out the side in one inning of work.

On Saturday, Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Dylan Lee was pulled from the mound within the first inning of Game 4 and was replaced by Wright.

While Wright is currently competing on the highest level, like many world class athletes, Wright comes from humble beginnings.

The Huntsville, Alabama native first made his mark pitching for Buckhorn High School.