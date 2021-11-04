Atlanta Hawks to feature Forever 404 Honors against Utah Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks are set to debut their 'Forever 404.' Here are the details behind the new initiative.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks are looking to honor their home city. The new initiative "Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare" kicks off Thursday during the team's home game.

The Atlanta Hawks will be facing off against the Utah Jazz on Thursday, November 4. The team will be seeking to bounce back from a 117-108 loss suffered against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. Getting into the winning column would earn the Atlanta Hawks a positive record, as the team currently stands 4-4 this season. Win or lose, fans will be treated to a special presentation when they attend Atlanta's State Farm Arena for Thursday's game.

The Atlanta Hawks will debut their "Forever 404 Honors presented by Sharecare" initiative at Thursday's game, according to a release. The initiative will be associated with 12 different games this season and honor a dozen members of the Atlanta community "who are committed to serving Atlanta and embody a unique combination of cause, culture and community."

The first recipient of the Forever 404 Honors, as presented by the Atlanta Hawks official jersey patch partner, will be former player, analyst and Atlanta Dream part owner Renee Montgomery. The two-time WNBA champion is the first former player to be a part-owner and executive of a WNBA team. Montgomery is also the founder of the Renee Montgomery Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting positivity and equality.

“Let’s go Forever 404! I am so humbled to be the first to receive this award, and I want to send a heartfelt thank you to the Atlanta Hawks and Sharecare for recognizing the work that is being done right here in (the 404) our own community,” Montgomery said. “To be noticed and then actually be awarded this distinction by members from my sports profession is motivating and I pledge to continue to contribute to and uplift the Atlanta Hawks, the Atlanta Dream, and the city of Atlanta. Again, thank you!”

Each recipient recognized by the Forever 404 Honors will receive a donation to an organization of their choosing, four tickets to an Atlanta Hawks game, and a custom-framed Atlanta Hawks 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition jersey.

“To be Forever 404 means to be fully committed to serving and creating a lasting impact in our city,” Hawks’ Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility Andrea Carter said. “We know that Renee Montgomery has continued to go above and beyond for the Atlanta community through the Renee Montgomery Foundation. We are proud to have an opportunity recognize her and contribute to her efforts in the city of Atlanta.”

The Atlanta Hawks will also be debuting their 2021-22 NIKE NBA City Edition Uniforms and a corresponding court display during Thursday's game.

“Efforts like those led by our Forever 404 honorees are what make us proud of the legacy and future of Georgia,” Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer of Sharecare, continued. “These incredible leaders exemplify Sharecare’s mantra that we are ‘all together better,’ and with their fierce dedication to sharing care with those in our communities, they not only forge a brighter future for Georgia, but also inspire us all in this important pursuit.”