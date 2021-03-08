x
Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young fined after last game | Here's why

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined for making contact with an official during a game, according to the NBA.

President of the NBA's League Operations Byron Spruell announced Friday that Young has been fined $15,000. 

According to a release from the NBA, the incident occurred with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter of Atlanta's 122-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday at Capital One Arena.

The Atlanta Hawks will play the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Then, the team is set to take on the Washington Wizards again on Monday at 7:30 p.m.  

