Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young fined after last game | Here's why

The incident occurred with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter of Atlanta's 122-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday at Capital One Arena, the NBA said.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been fined for making contact with an official during a game, according to the NBA.

President of the NBA's League Operations Byron Spruell announced Friday that Young has been fined $15,000.

According to a release from the NBA, the incident occurred with 6:41 remaining in the second quarter of Atlanta's 122-111 loss to the Washington Wizards on Thursday at Capital One Arena.