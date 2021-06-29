A must-win for the Hawks in Game 4, with or without injured star Trae Young

The Milwaukee Bucks lead the Eastern Conference Finals series 2-1.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks must win Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to avoid falling into a 1-3 hole against the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday at State Farm Arena.

They're going to need to win whether or not Trae Young is in the lineup. He got hurt when he stepped on the foot of a referee during the third quarter of Game 3.

Young was able to return to the court with just under 9 minutes remaining and the Hawks nursing a five-point lead. But he was limping noticeably and grimacing in pain every time he dribbled up the court.

An MRI revealed on Monday that he had a bone bruise in his foot and was listed as questionable for tonight.

If Young can't go in Game 4, or can only play limited minutes without his usual effectiveness, the Hawks will have to rely on a team effort to compensate.

That means Lou Williams playing a bigger role, Collins staying out of foul trouble, and Bogdan Bogdanovic being much more effective than he has been so far in the playoffs.

Bogdanovic, who was Atlanta's biggest free agent signing during the last offseason, has been the most glaring disappointment of the surprising postseason run by the conference's No. 5 seed.

Bothered by a sore knee, Bogdanovic is averaging just 12.3 points in the playoffs and has gone six straight games without reaching double figures. He was awful in Game 3, making just 3 of 16 shots to finish with eight points.

“His shot has not fallen for him, but he’s a guy who I believe that next shot is going down,” coach Nate McMillan said. “He had some wide-open looks that I’m willing to trust that he’s going to knock those shots down. It just isn’t falling for him. It hasn’t fallen for him this whole series."

The Hawks need to find a way to stop the Bucks' Khris Middleton, who scored 20 of his NBA playoff career high-tying 38 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3, rallying the Bucks to a 113-102 victory.

McMillan acknowledged the difficulty in shutting down — or at least creating more issues — for Milwaukee's big scorers.

“It’s really a three-headed monster over there with Antetokounmpo as well as Khris and Jrue,” the Hawks coach said. “All of those guys are isolation players. They do a good job of spacing the floor. If you are committing to the ball, then they are more than happy to shoot the 3 ball.”

Jrue Holiday leads the Bucks averaging 6.1 assists while scoring 17.7 points per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.5 points and 12.2 rebounds while shooting 58.4% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.